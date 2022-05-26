One injured after multi-car crash involving stolen vehicle in South Bend
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Police say it happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Auten Rd. and Lilac Rd.
According to police, a Ford Pick-up had been reported stolen out of Elkhart, pulled into the intersection and was T-boned by a vehicle that had the right of way.
The driver then jumped out of the moving pick-up and ran from the scene, where he remains at large.
The pick-up then struck two other vehicles waiting at the intersection.
A person in one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
