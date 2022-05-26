ND Softball season ends at regionals

EVANSTON, Ill. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team saw their season come to an end over the weekend in NCAA Tournament regionals, losing two games to McNeese State to seal the Irish’s fate.

Friday afternoon, the Irish were ten-run ruled by the Cowgirls after giving up ten runs in the first inning.

Saturday, the Irish bounced back with a beatdown of their own, dominating Oakland 16-1.

But due to the nature of this stage of the tournament, ND would run into McNeese again that Saturday night. The Irish would be unable to get revenge in the second meeting, losing 3-1.

