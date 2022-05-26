Advertisement

ND Softball season ends at regionals

Notre Dame's Abby Sweet during an NCAA softball game on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Evanston,...
Notre Dame's Abby Sweet during an NCAA softball game on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSTON, Ill. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team saw their season come to an end over the weekend in NCAA Tournament regionals, losing two games to McNeese State to seal the Irish’s fate.

Friday afternoon, the Irish were ten-run ruled by the Cowgirls after giving up ten runs in the first inning.

Saturday, the Irish bounced back with a beatdown of their own, dominating Oakland 16-1.

But due to the nature of this stage of the tournament, ND would run into McNeese again that Saturday night. The Irish would be unable to get revenge in the second meeting, losing 3-1.

