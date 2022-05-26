ND Baseball entering 2022 ACC tournament as 4-seed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNDU) - Notre Dame earned one of the coveted top 4 seeds in this year’s ACC tournament, entering the postseason as a 4-seed.

They lead ‘Pool D’ which also contains 5-seed Virginia and 9-seed Florida State. The Irish did not play the Cavaliers in the regular season, but swept the Seminoles in three games.

Being the highest seed in Pool D, if the teams are tied after each playing each other once, Notre Dame would automatically advance.

The Irish begin their postseason journey on Thursday against Florida State -- first pitch is scheduled for 3PM.

