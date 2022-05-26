Mishawaka prepares for new superintendent.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the current Mishawaka Superintendent, Wayne Barker, talked about his replacement, Dr. Theodore Stevens.

During the meeting, Barker laid out the timeline for Stevens, including when public meetings will be held for Stevens contract.

After the meeting, Barker reflected on what he is leaving behind and how he will proceed as the new Superintendent at Northwest Allen County Schools in Ft. Wayne.

“For me, certainly I am proud to have served here,” Barker said. “This is a great school community and I have met so many wonderful people from parents to kids, and you know I am thankful for that. Those are things that I can focus on, certainly the work is important, but for me its a matter of if I am serving people I can be successful and that’s what I try to focus on.”

The next meeting to talk about the new Superintendent’s contract is June 2.

