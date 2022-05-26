Medical Moment: Statins may reduce dementia risk, study says

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Statins are often the first line of defense when battling high cholesterol.

More than 200 million people around the world are taking a daily dose for their heart health.

But did you know, statins may also be good for your brain?

“Statins have had a remarkable impact on preventing and reducing the burden of heart disease, which is the number one cause of death in men and women,” said Anandita Agarwala Kulkarni, MD, FACC at the Baylor Scott & White Research Institute. “We hope to find out whether taking a statin will be beneficial in older adults with regards to dementia.”

In the largest study of it’s kind, a nation-wide research team is enrolling 20,000 people for their preventable study, to find out if taking Atorvastatin, also known as Lipitor, can help older adults live better, longer by preventing new dementia, new disability and heart disease.

“Preventable is unique in that we’re targeting adults at or above the age of 75 years. We’re also focusing on an important metric like cognitive function that hasn’t systematically been assessed in this manner,” Dr. Kulkarni said.

Participants will randomly be assigned to a statin or a placebo and then researchers will follow the patients for up to five years, testing their memory, thinking and physical abilities. The question they want answered, “Do people over 75, without heart disease, benefit from taking a statin?” The answer may impact how we all age in the future.

More than a hundred centers are involved in the preventable study.

Much of the study will be conducted by the phone and email, and through normal doctors visits and health records.

Even the medication will be delivered by mail.

Any healthy adult at or above the age of 75 years can potentially participate in the study.

To find out more, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.