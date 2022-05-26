Advertisement

Kosciusko County scammed out of over $300K

By Matt Gotsch
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kosciusko County government is working to recover hundreds of thousands of dollars after being scammed on a bill they thought was from a trusted source.

On Wednesday, county attorney Ed Ormsby said that the Kosciusko County government recently experienced the theft.

The amount totaled over $300,000.

When the Auditor’s Office received an electronic billing from what appeared to be a trusted vendor, they issued a transfer through the Automated Clearing House or ACH. Viewers may be familiar with ACH transfers because they are also used for payroll, direct deposits, and debit card transactions.

In this case, the fraudster imitated the vendor’s ACH invoice, the trusted vendor being J&K Communications out of Columbia City, IN, which led to the county issuing payment on April 26. The fraud was discovered on April 29 when the vendor called asking why they hadn’t received payment.

Kosciusko County Commissioner Cary Groninger said that the scammer knew invoice numbers, amounts owed, employee names, and the email appeared legitimate.

So how does Kosciusko County prevent this from happening again?

“We’re making it to where there has to be some verbal communication with the people. If they’re changing some of the wire transfers, they actually have to come in person to do some of those, as well as when we make the initial transfer. There would be a test transfer done to where it’s just a small, few cents that’s transferred to make sure it’s hitting the right bank account. Just all those things to put those safeguards in place to make sure it wouldn’t happen again,” said Kosciusko County Commissioner Cary Groninger (Middle District).

Commissioner Groninger added that the scammer knew invoice numbers, amounts owed, employee names, and the email appeared legitimate.

He also said the county is putting more security measures in place and is figuring out how to pay the sum to the actual vendor.

Some in Kosciusko county say that they understand how this could happen.

“I can speak firsthand; just about three months ago or so, my organization was hit by a hacker. Everything looked legitimate. The email, the invoice information, everything looked clear even to the bank. And so, when we were asked to wire a payment transfer, it appeared correct to us,” said Glenn Hall, Executive Director at Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice.

While some citizens might understand this mistake, others believe it was avoidable and could’ve been prevented by the county government.

“If the County Commissioners spent less time crafting and passing resolutions for political reasons, then they could use our taxpayer resources to make sure our county is not the victim of simple phishing techniques.   We should spend our time keeping up with technology rather than stating the obvious fact that the Constitution applies in Kosciusko County,” said Travis J. McConnell, an attorney in Kosciusko County.

Under federal law, a person convicted of wire fraud faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, along with making full restitution.

The investigation is ongoing, and there’s no word yet on who initiated the scam.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating both scenes.
2 dead after 2 separate shootings in Elkhart
In effort to save it, a group of Clay alumni have formed a group not only to keep the Colonials...
Clay HS alumni push to save school from closing, propose new district plan
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

SBPD release public safety update.
SBPD hold public safety meeting, release gun-violence metrics
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
Day 1 of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
SBPD Public Safety Update.
SBPD Public Safety Update
Kosciusko County scammed out of $300,000.
Kosciusko County scammed out of $300,000