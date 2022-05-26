Kosciusko County scammed out of over $300K

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kosciusko County government is working to recover hundreds of thousands of dollars after being scammed on a bill they thought was from a trusted source.

On Wednesday, county attorney Ed Ormsby said that the Kosciusko County government recently experienced the theft.

The amount totaled over $300,000.

When the Auditor’s Office received an electronic billing from what appeared to be a trusted vendor, they issued a transfer through the Automated Clearing House or ACH. Viewers may be familiar with ACH transfers because they are also used for payroll, direct deposits, and debit card transactions.

In this case, the fraudster imitated the vendor’s ACH invoice, the trusted vendor being J&K Communications out of Columbia City, IN, which led to the county issuing payment on April 26. The fraud was discovered on April 29 when the vendor called asking why they hadn’t received payment.

Kosciusko County Commissioner Cary Groninger said that the scammer knew invoice numbers, amounts owed, employee names, and the email appeared legitimate.

So how does Kosciusko County prevent this from happening again?

“We’re making it to where there has to be some verbal communication with the people. If they’re changing some of the wire transfers, they actually have to come in person to do some of those, as well as when we make the initial transfer. There would be a test transfer done to where it’s just a small, few cents that’s transferred to make sure it’s hitting the right bank account. Just all those things to put those safeguards in place to make sure it wouldn’t happen again,” said Kosciusko County Commissioner Cary Groninger (Middle District).

He also said the county is putting more security measures in place and is figuring out how to pay the sum to the actual vendor.

Some in Kosciusko county say that they understand how this could happen.

“I can speak firsthand; just about three months ago or so, my organization was hit by a hacker. Everything looked legitimate. The email, the invoice information, everything looked clear even to the bank. And so, when we were asked to wire a payment transfer, it appeared correct to us,” said Glenn Hall, Executive Director at Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice.

While some citizens might understand this mistake, others believe it was avoidable and could’ve been prevented by the county government.

“If the County Commissioners spent less time crafting and passing resolutions for political reasons, then they could use our taxpayer resources to make sure our county is not the victim of simple phishing techniques. We should spend our time keeping up with technology rather than stating the obvious fact that the Constitution applies in Kosciusko County,” said Travis J. McConnell, an attorney in Kosciusko County.

Under federal law, a person convicted of wire fraud faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, along with making full restitution.

The investigation is ongoing, and there’s no word yet on who initiated the scam.

