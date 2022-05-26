Jimtown Schools locked down after airsoft pistol was found in backpack, 15-year-old taken into custody

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Baugo Community Schools were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after an airsoft pistol was found in a backpack.

According to the district’s Facebook page, what appeared to be a handgun in a backpack was reported to a classroom teacher at Jimtown High School around 11:15 a.m. The teacher immediately took possession of the backpack, and the building was placed in lockdown protocol.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, the 15-year-old student in question had communicated to other students a threat to harm school personnel. Police say he was detained by school staff before it was found he had an airsoft gun that resembled a real firearm.

He was taken into custody and taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Facility for a felony charge of Intimidation.

Police say there is no active threat to the school or community.

However, as an added precaution, the building will remain in lockdown while police officers and administration release each classroom individually. Meanwhile, the entire campus will remain in lockout procedure until the protocol is completed.

Press Release from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department:

On 5/26/2022 at around 11:12 am, officers responded to Jimtown High School, 59021 CR 3, in reference to a student with a gun who had communicated to other students a threat to harm school personnel. The 15 year old juvenile male was detained by school staff and it was found he had an airsoft gun that resembled a real firearm. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Facility for a felony charge of Intimidation.

This incident was reported by other students who immediately brought the information to a staff member who then took immediate action. There is no active threat to the school or community.

Baugo Community Schools Facebook post regarding the incident:

At approximately 11:15 what appeared to be a handgun in a backpack was reported to a classroom teacher at Jimtown High School. The teacher immediately took possession of the backpack and the building was placed in lockdown protocol. Officer Sahlhoff was in the building and initiated an investigation. The weapon was an airsoft pistol and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department has determined that no further risk exists at this time. As an added precaution, the building will remain in lockdown while police officers and administration release each classroom individually.

The entire campus will remain in lockout procedure until the protocol is completed.

