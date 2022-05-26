First Alert Forecast: Showers and Storms Through Friday, Heat Returns By Memorial Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Very mild to begin the day with scattered showers around for the morning. Showers will give way to the chance for a few thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. A few storms could contain heavy rain and some gusty winds. Temperatures will get back into the middle 70s even with all the clouds and showers around. Winds remain from the South today. High of 74 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Staying mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers through the overnight hours. The area will remain damp and turning a bit cooler. Lows will drop into the upper 50s with lots of moisture still in the atmosphere. Low of 58 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler for Friday. Temperatures will remain very constant in the middle 60s. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible from the morning through the early evening before things will begin to dry out. Clouds break later in the evening. Highs staying cooler, only in the middle 60s. High of 65 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A few clouds will linger through the morning but it will be mostly sunny and turning warmer through the start of this long weekend. Highs will rise back into the middle to upper 70s with a touch of humidity. This is the beginning to a very warm, bright and humid weekend. High of 76 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Turning hot and humid while seeing sunshine fill the skies. Highs will rise to near 90 by Memorial Day and into the first couple days of June. This will be accompanied by higher humidity and lots of sunshine. Next week the shower chances return but very few and far between. The temperatures stay warm into the first week of June. Keep checking back for the latest details of your First Alert Forecast as we head into this busy weekend!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, May 25th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 82

Wednesday’s Low: 58

Precipitation: 0.32″

