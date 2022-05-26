Advertisement

Edward Jones employees take part in ‘Day of Caring’

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Local Edward Jones employees spent the day on Thursday packing food for Feed the Children

It’s all part of the company’s “Day of Caring” program. All area locations were closed as workers invested time into community projects that affect families both locally and internationally.

“The community has been great to Edward Jones,” says Scott Puckett, financial advisor for Edward Jones. “We have a great relationship. This is just a way for us to give back and to do this once or twice a year.

“So, there’s going to be 400 families in Elkhart County and 400 families in Saint Joe County that will be blessed by these boxes of food and essentials and even Avon supplies for the moms,” Puckett added. “So, I think it’s going to make an impact.”

Feed the Children provides disaster relief, food, school supplies and more to children in need.

