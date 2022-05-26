Cool & wet end to the week before big changes for the Memorial Weekend forecast!
Scattered showers and isolated t-storms still possible through Friday
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
Tonight: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible overnight. Temps fall to the upper 50s.
Friday: Scattered showers and t-storms continue throughout the day before clearing late. Winds gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Highs only in the mid 60s.
Friday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
Saturday: Sunny, 75.
Sunday: Mostly sunny & breezy, 83.
Monday: Mostly sunny & breezy, 90.
High: 73
Low: 69
PPT: 0.03″
