Cool & wet end to the week before big changes for the Memorial Weekend forecast!

Scattered showers and isolated t-storms still possible through Friday
Rain to end the week before sunshine and warm temps arrive
By Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible overnight. Temps fall to the upper 50s.

Friday: Scattered showers and t-storms continue throughout the day before clearing late. Winds gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Highs only in the mid 60s.

Friday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

Saturday: Sunny, 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & breezy, 83.

Monday: Mostly sunny & breezy, 90.

High: 73

Low: 69

PPT: 0.03″

