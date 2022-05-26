Advertisement

Celebrity and local chefs showcase cooking demonstrations at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is officially underway at Harbor Shores Golf Course in Benton Harbor.

And in addition to golf, there are a host of activities taking place throughout the weekend.

Celebrity and local chefs will do demonstrations inside the Fairway Club.

Guests can watch the chefs cook, ask them questions, and even learn about all of the different KitchenAid products.

“We can feel the excitement from everybody in town,” said Deb O’Connor from KitchenAid. “We have 1,200 volunteers. We filled the volunteer spots pretty quickly, and it was just a testament to the excitement that this brings to our community and it’s wonderful.”

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, Chef Melissa King from Top Chef will do a demonstration in the Fairway Club, followed by Brian Maynard from Forte Coffee at 2:30 p.m.

Then on Friday at 1 p.m., Chef Scott Conant from the Food Network’s Chopped will do a demonstration, followed by Cheyenne Galbraith from Houndstooth.

Celebrity Chef Chris Covelli will also be on site all weekend with cooking demonstrations inside the Fairway Club.

