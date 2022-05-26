Advertisement

525 Foundation hosts Terry Bradshaw at the Morris Performing Arts Center

By Samantha Albert
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 525 Foundation and NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw have once again come together to educate the public on drug abuse prevention.

The 525 Foundation was created after Granger mother Becky Savage lost two of her sons to the accidental opioid overdose.

After an appearance on National Television, Savage connected with Terry Bradshaw and his wife, who had been through a similar loss.

Since then, the gala, “A Night with Terry Bradshaw”, has helped raise money for the foundation.

However, this year, they wanted to do something a little different, with Bradshaw and his band putting on an entire show at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

“They just really felt so strongly about wanting to help our foundation. They really believed in the mission and our work that we do and so they said, ‘What can we do? Let us help, what can we do?’ So we’ve been fortunate that we’ve been able to have them up here for the last several years supporting us,” said Becky Savage, the Co-Founder and President of the 525 Foundation.

All proceeds from the Wednesday night event went toward the 525 Foundation.

