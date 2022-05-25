Advertisement

Zolman Tire awards scholarships to high school seniors

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, 10 $1,000 dollar scholarships were awarded to high school students for the Zolman Student Citizenship.

Students and their parents were honored with a dinner in the VIP Lounge-Pepsi Stadium Club at Four Winds Field.

This year’s theme was “What are you doing to be a good human being for society?”

Nate Zolman, owner of Zolman’s Tire, feels it’s important to give back and help achieve the American dream.

He also said these kids had to persevere to be successful through COVID.

“And they’re always talking about kids nowadays. If you were able to read the 200 plus applications that we read, you would have a different feel for the heart of the kids, the integrity, the work ethic, and the character. And I promise you. If part of America is any close to the sampling we saw, America is in good hands,” Zolman said.

During the game, the students were also honored on the field.

