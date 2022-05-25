Wednesday’s Child: Ambitious Abigail

(WNDU) - Abigail is a 16-year-old with a lot of determination and drive.

“Right now, school is one of my top priorities,” said Abigail. “I’ve been trying to get all my credits done. And trying to move forward with it. I just want to graduate. I used to not, I used to say I didn’t want to graduate, but I do.”

The pandemic was hard on this student. Abigail is an avid reader who excels at math.

“I was really good at math. I was a little behind and I’m trying to catch up. But math, I do love math a lot,” said Abigail.

Abigail admits it’s hard to concentrate when life throws you curveballs.

“School wasn’t my top priority. I was just trying to get through life,” said Abigail.

She’s been in foster care a long time.

“Oh, since I was 6,” said Abigail.

That’s ten years of wondering what the future will bring. Abigail is hoping new parents will step forward.

“Honestly, someone who would just accept me for me. And not always judge me for my past. Because I grow every day,” said Abigail.

She wants people to know that she’s kind and hardworking.

“I think I’m outgoing. I am really caring. And I’m loving. I’m really forgiving. I don’t really hold grudges. I’m responsible i can take initiative on doing things,” said Abigail.

And she has goals to work with animals in the future.

“I love animals. So somewhere in that category. Maybe like a veterinarian or somewhere to be with animals,” she said.

Abigail looks forward to planning her future with her new family and she’s got the right attitude.

“Well, there’s always going to be ups and downs. And there’s so much you can learn from. Even though you’re in that situation in the moment, you won’t always be in that situation. It takes time and patience,” said Abigail.

Abigail loves 80s and 90s music and her favorite movie is The Breakfast Club. If you would like to learn more about Abigail, go to our website and click this link to Indiana’s Adoption Program.

Abby - Indiana Adoption Program

