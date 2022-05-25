Warsaw pastor admits adultery; woman says she was a teen

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a woman accused a Warsaw pastor of having sex with her when she was just 16 years old.

A woman who took the podium at New Life Christian Church & World Outreach in Warsaw on Sunday said she had been living in a prison of lies and shame for 27 years. But she said Sunday’s service was the last straw.

It all began with a confession from New Life Church Pastor John Lowe before the congregation. Lowe admitted that he committed adultery nearly 20 years ago, but not once did he say it was with a 16-year-old girl.

Met with the applause, Lowe stepped off stage. That’s when the woman who claimed to be that very 16-year-old walked on stage with her husband and had this to say: “I was just 16 when you took my virginity on your office floor. Do you remember that? I know you do, and I have plenty of other stories that I can bring to your remembrance.”

The woman said her brother told her two weeks ago about one startling image he could never erase from his brain all these years.

“His pastor in bed with his younger sister,” the woman said. “A t-shirt and underwear on.”

But even after hearing what Lowe had done, many of the congregation gathered around him in prayer... a startling scene that sparked this reaction from a former member of the church: “The congregation should have, in a sense, turned their back on him and said, ‘we understand that you’re saying what you did was wrong, but she was the one that needed solace and comforting in that moment.’”

One day after the service, New Life Christian Church & World Outreach released a statement, saying in part: “In the wake of what has now been revealed, we are hurting and broken for a woman who has lovingly attended and served in the church for many years, as well as for her husband and family.”

At this time, no formal charges have been filed against Lowe. However, New Life Christian Church & World Outreach say that Lowe has officially resigned.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.