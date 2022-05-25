Tolson Center breaks ground on new facility

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Tolson Center for Community Excellence held a groundbreaking to mark the construction of a new facility on Tuesday.

Community members were thrilled about the project, and how it will bring space to the table for everyone.

“This day has been a long time coming,” said Nekeisha Alayna Alexis, a member of the Tolson Center for Community Excellence Board.

Thanks to the creation of their non-profit organization, and it’s board, the Tolson Center for Community Excellence will operate without help from city government.

“It takes a lot of the politics out of the community center,” said Aaron Mishler, the First District City Councilman.

And with it’s new management, comes a new and improved building that, according to board members, will be an enjoyable place for everyone in the community. It will feature brand new basketball courts, soccer fields, art spaces, and more.

“We want people of all ages to be able to come and find something for them to do,” Nekeisha said.

And on Tuesday, members of the community were invited to a groundbreaking to show their excitement for the future of Tolson.

“And so there’s a long kind of legacy of really being for the community, of providing a safe place for people to come and thrive,” Nekeisha finished.

One Elkhart resident who grew up going to the Tolson Center said that she can’t wait to see all of the ways her younger sister is going to benefit from the improvements.

“And just know that they’re having even more opportunities than I did when I was younger, just making it - I don’t know, very exciting,” said Brenda Balcazargorostieta.

With food, a DJ, photo booth, and a video paying tribute to the past and future of the Tolson Center, the groundbreaking ceremony was just a sample of how the new Tolson Center for Community Excellence will bring community members of all ages and backgrounds together.

“I can’t wait to see people of all colors, all backgrounds, just from different areas coming into this center and having fun, making memories,” said Breanna Allen, the executive director of the Tolson Center for Community Excellence.

According to board members, the opening of the new Tolson Center is expected in Fall of 2023.

You can follow the journey and keep up to date on upcoming events at the Tolson Center, simply by clicking here.

