Advertisement

Talking to your kids about school shootings

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Your kids might be coming to you with questions in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

Child Psychologist Dr. Erin Leonard says fourth grade students may have the toughest time wrapping their heads around what happened because some of the victims are around the same age.

“And it’s just very, very important to empathize with whatever feeling they offer,” Leonard says. “So, they may be angry, they may be terrified, they may be worried, they may be scared, and you want to honor those feelings. ‘You have every right to be angry, honey, it’s not fair.’ Or, you know, ‘it’s very understandable that you’re worried.”

Even in the last days of school in Michiana, Dr. Leonard says it’s best to give your kids a heads up about what happened in Texas if you feel they may hear something insensitive about the tragedy from classmates.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor John Lowe
Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirms investigation into Warsaw pastor
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
A Meijer grocery store
Meijer issues statement after customers report duplicate charges
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Two dead after two separate shootings in Elkhart
Two dead after two separate shootings in Elkhart
Wednesday's Child: Ambitious Abigail
The early start time allowed for schools and day camps to enjoy the game.
South Bend Cubs hold ‘Education Day’ at Four Winds Field
Whether you're a fan of golf or not, there's something for everyone!
2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Activities available for non-golf fans
The facility will house new and needed services, including vocational training, paid work, and...
Corvilla, Inc. opens new facility in Granger