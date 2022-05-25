South Bend Cubs hold ‘Education Day’ at Four Winds Field
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was a special day for a lot of kids here in Michiana!
The South Bend Cubs held a special “Education Day” game against the Great Lakes Loons at Four Winds Field. First pitch was just a little after 11 a.m.
The early start time allowed for schools and day camps to enjoy the game.
Unfortunately, the Cubs lost to the Loons 4-3.
