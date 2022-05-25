Niles High School graduating seniors partake in annual ‘Senior Walk’

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles High School students took a walk down memory lane with their annual Senior Walk on Wednesday.

Donning their caps and gowns, the class of 2022 boarded buses and went to the district’s elementary buildings for a walk through the halls where they once frequented at a much younger age.

“I know that so many of the little kids always look up to the seniors and they remember this moment, and I know I surely did and I was very much looking forward to this moment. It’s very memorable, and I’m holding back tears as we’re going through a lot of these schools,” said Lorrie Corbit, a Niles senior.

The walk is meant to inspire younger students and revisit the group’s old elementary teachers.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.