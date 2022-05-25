Advertisement

Niles High School graduating seniors partake in annual ‘Senior Walk’

Graduating seniors at Niles High School walk down the halls of their former elementary school...
Graduating seniors at Niles High School walk down the halls of their former elementary school to high-five and inspire younger students.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles High School students took a walk down memory lane with their annual Senior Walk on Wednesday.

Donning their caps and gowns, the class of 2022 boarded buses and went to the district’s elementary buildings for a walk through the halls where they once frequented at a much younger age.

“I know that so many of the little kids always look up to the seniors and they remember this moment, and I know I surely did and I was very much looking forward to this moment. It’s very memorable, and I’m holding back tears as we’re going through a lot of these schools,” said Lorrie Corbit, a Niles senior.

The walk is meant to inspire younger students and revisit the group’s old elementary teachers.

