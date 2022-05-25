Medical Moment: A new treatment for Parkinson’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Around one million people in the U.S. live with Parkinson’s disease.

Levodopa is the most effective drug available, but the drug can cause side effects, and after several years, the effectiveness of Levodopa can wane and higher dose patients may develop dyskinesia, or involuntary, erratic movements.

Now, a new drug, currently in clinical trials, may reduce these unpleasant side effects while lengthening the time patients have relief of their symptoms.

70-year-old Wayne Holt has been living with Parkinson’s disease for 21 years.

“I used to be a racquetball player and I couldn’t keep up with the ball anymore,” Holt said. “I decided I needed to find a sport where the ball sits still until I hit it.”

Holt first noticed his Parkinson’s symptoms when he was at lunch with a friend.

“When I lift my drinking glass, my hand really had a tremor to it,” Holt recalled.

“Parkinsonian tremors are due to too much brake and not enough gas. When people try to do personal movement, they get shaking because the brake is being applied as they’re trying to apply the gas,” said Craig Lindsley, PhD, a director at the Warren Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery.

But researchers are testing a new drug called AP472.

“This is really different because it’s not dopamine replacement therapy,” Dr. Lindsley said. “We’re targeting this overactive synapse and bringing that gas and brake back into balance.”

The drug is designed to be given along with Levodopa to increase it’s effectiveness and limit negative side effects. '

For Holt, who suffers with dyskinesia, a drug like this can be a game-changer.

“The more we can do, the more likely we are to cure this thing,” Holt said.

AP472 is an oral daily drug.

The Phase 1 trial will give the drug to healthy young, middle-aged, and elderly adults to evaluate the safety.

Then, it will move to Phase 1-b and Phase 2 where it will be given to Parkinson’s patients.

