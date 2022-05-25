‘Kid-Inside-the-Ropes’ winners present Alex Cejka with signature drink

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the highly anticipated championship is set to begin, three local youth winners of the KitchenAid ‘Kid-Inside-the-Ropes’ contest were in the Fairway Club with Chef Chris Covelli.

They created 2021 Senior Champion Alex Cejka’s signature smoothie recipe. The kids later presented Alex with his smoothie during a press interview.

“What do we have here? Oh! A smoothie! And it’s for me? Oh ok. I’m going to try it. Did you guys have it yet? Did you try it? You like it? It’s really sweet guys. I love it, I love it. Thank you very much,” Cejka said at the interview.

The kids were then able to ask Alex a few questions about his career.

