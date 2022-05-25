Indiana State Police of Bremen honor fallen with memorial service

BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Police honored their own who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Officers met at Post 24 in Bremen, and held different ceremonies to remember those officers.

One of those ceremonies included a reading of the names of officers who lost their lives doing the job.

Sargent Ted Bohner shared how important it is to remember those who gave their lives to protect others.

“On the monument in front of our post it says, ‘We will remember them.’ So, we do that formally today and informally throughout the year as we share stories of those troopers who have lost their lives that we know. But today is just a day of... it’s a solemn remembrance as well as just getting together. It’s rare that all of us can be together at any point in time because we’re pretty spread out,” Sargent Bohner said.

Sargent Bohner went on to say that other posts will honor their fallen officers like they did today through the rest of the month.

