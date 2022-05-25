Goshen man pleads guilty in Capitol riots case

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man pled guilty as part of a plea bargain in the Capitol riots investigation.

Jeffrey Munger, 55, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Munger could receive a sentence of six months in prison, a term of probation, and a fine as part of that plea.

Munger allegedly told investigators he entered the Capitol through a broken window because he was pushed by the crowd behind him. He said he never heard any command from law enforcement to exit the building.

Munger was the fifth person in Indiana to be charged in connection with the Capitol riots. His sentencing is set for Sept. 20.

