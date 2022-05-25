First Alert Forecast: Showers and Thunderstorms for the Next Few Days

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cool to begin the morning with showers moving from south to north during the morning. Scattered showers will give way to a few breaks in the clouds by the early afternoon. Then scattered thunderstorms will take over in the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could contain heavy rain and gusty winds. Showers and storms continue into the evening. It will be mild and very breezy at times. High of 76 degrees. Winds SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few gusty thunderstorms are possible during the evening before giving way to scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible overnight. Mostly cloudy skies remain and temperatures remain mild. Low of 65 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day. A couple of gusty winds with a few isolated storms are possible. No widespread severe weather is expected. Staying mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the middle 70s again as the showers remain present. High of 74 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Another unsettled day. Temperatures will remain around 70 for the high. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible in the afternoon as the system begins to move off to the East of Michiana. Drying out overnight and into the weekend. High of 70 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: As the weekend begins the warmth and humidity will return. Highs back into the upper 70s on Saturday under lots of sunshine. As the humidity climbs through the weekend the temperatures will as well. Highs around 90 degrees are likely under lots of sunshine through the end of your holiday weekend. It will remain warm through the first couple days of June! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, May 24th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 71

Tuesday’s Low: 46

Precipitation: 0.00″

