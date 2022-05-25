Advertisement

Elkhart ArtWalk returns Thursday

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart’s May ArtWalk will take place on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Civic Plaza.

The event is held on the last Thursday of each month through October, and May’s theme is ‘Play Your Part.’

There will be a Duck Derby at 5:30 p.m., followed by a free concert starting at 6 p.m. on the Central Park Green.

Guests can also enjoy dance lessons, student art showcases, crafts and more.

The event will take place rain or shine.

For more information, click here.

