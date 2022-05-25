Advertisement

Corvilla, Inc. opens new facility in Granger

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A nonprofit that provides opportunities for people with disabilities here in Michiana has opened a new facility.

Corvilla, Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting for its newest location in Granger on Wednesday morning. The facility will house new and needed services, including vocational training, paid work, and young adult programs.

There will also be a storefront open to the community to sell products and build personal and professional relationships.

“I think it is incredibly important to have something like this here,” says Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood. “For one, it’s right in the middle of our retail center on our north side that sees hundreds of thousands of unique visits a week. And so having this here and showcasing the gifts of these great people, it’s a great mix.”

The new facility is located at 135 E. University Drive. Its open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

