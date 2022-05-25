Clay HS alum push to save school from closing, propose new district plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For Clay Township resident Josh Gobel, Clay High School has become home for him.

“I moved here so I’m not originally from South Bend. I moved here from a small town in Ohio and I had every intentions to move back and Clay High School kind of changed that for me,” Gobel told 16 News Now Wednesday.

Unfortunately, that home could soon be in jeopardy. After unveiling its latest facilities master plan this week, South Bend Schools listing three possible options for Clay High Schools future. Two of them included tearing down the school or repurposing it.

“It would be devastating if there is not another plan for it. There has to be a better plan that just closing down the school,” Gobel says.

In effort to save it, Gobel and and a group of Clay alumni have formed a group not only to keep the Colonials together, but to create their own district.

“So branch out, create your own district but like every other school in Indiana, we would be open enrollment. So we are not saying put up a wall around Clay Township and nobody’s coming in. We welcome anyone who wants to come into Clay Township like any other school. We’re hoping that we could have great athletic teams, great quires, great bands, do things that are going to attract kids why you want to go clay from outside of clay township,” Gobel says.

The proposed district would include Clay High School, Clay International Academy, Darden Elementary and Swanson Elementary School. It is a split from South Bend schools that Gobel says could work for everyone.

“The biggest thing I want to get out there is this is not a bash the school corporation situation. This is a how can we get a win-win for South Bend Schools and Clay Township schools,” Gobel says.

