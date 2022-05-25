Advertisement

Chick-fil-A to give away free meals for ‘Military Appreciation Day’

(CNN Newsource)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Chick-fil-A in Mishawaka will serve meals to retired and active personnel, spouses, and children.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and requires a valid ID.

The event is being held at both the Mishawaka Main St., and University Park Mall locations.

Chick-fil-A says it’s their own special way of giving back to those who have given so much for our country.

The flyer for the event at Chick-fil-A.
The flyer for the event at Chick-fil-A.(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor John Lowe
Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirms investigation into Warsaw pastor
Neighbors were shocked that a shooting could happen so close to home.
Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Goshen
City of Goshen
Goshen officials to hold press conference after deadly weekend shooting
A Meijer grocery store
Meijer issues statement after customers report duplicate charges
William Merriweather
St. Joseph County homicide suspect dies

Latest News

There's a lot of demand, but not enough supply. That's the issue that numerous food pantries...
Donations declining at local food pantries
16 News Now Investigates: Senior Scams
16 News Now Investigates: Senior Scams
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
16 Investigates Senior Scams