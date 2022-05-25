Chick-fil-A to give away free meals for ‘Military Appreciation Day’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Chick-fil-A in Mishawaka will serve meals to retired and active personnel, spouses, and children.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and requires a valid ID.

The event is being held at both the Mishawaka Main St., and University Park Mall locations.

Chick-fil-A says it’s their own special way of giving back to those who have given so much for our country.

The flyer for the event at Chick-fil-A. (WNDU)

