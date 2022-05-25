Advertisement

Celebrity chefs join staff at KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Celebrity chefs Scott Conant, Stephanie Izard, and Melissa King join KitchenAid chefs Chris Covelli and Brett Wagner.

They will provide golf fans and culinary enthusiasts alike with the chance to ask questions and learn from the experts with daily cooking demonstrations.

“For me it feels good,” Chris Covelli said. “I’ve been doing this since the first KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. So I’ve been here every year. Benton Harbor and all the different cities. So it’s fun. First day is getting your adrenaline going so you just soar through the rest of the week.”

The first food demonstrations will be on Thursday at 1 p.m.

For a full list of events, simply click here.

