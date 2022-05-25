2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Activities available for non-golf fans

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The first round of the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship kicks off on Thursday at Harbor Shores Golf Club in Benton Harbor.

And whether you’re a fan of golf or not, there’s something for everyone! From concerts to car shows, there’s plenty of activities to enjoy with the family this week.

For the kids, the YMCA Kids Zone offers hands-on instruction with PGA professionals, plus a bounce house and putt-putt golf!

For the adults, The Maker’s Trail 19th Hole gives fans special access to a relaxing pavilion with great views to enjoy specially crafted beverages.

“It’s been a long four years since we’ve been able to host here,” says Brandon Haney, championship director. “The community is so excited for us to be back. Weather is going to turn for us in the positive way here in the next few days, so we look forward to the whole community coming out and enjoying a fun weekend of golf and other activities.”

Tickets are still available for this week. For a full schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.