Advertisement

2 dead after 2 separate shootings in Elkhart

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating both scenes.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating both scenes.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after two separate shootings Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart.

Police were called just after 12:35 p.m. to the 2900 block of Pleasant Plain Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was treated on scene by medics, but she was pronounced deceased.

Within minutes, police say another call came in at the KFC restaurant in the 2700 block of S. Main Street regarding a male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating both scenes. It is currently unknown whether these shootings are connected to each other.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor John Lowe
Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirms investigation into Warsaw pastor
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
A Meijer grocery store
Meijer issues statement after customers report duplicate charges
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman made multiple statements on Monday after the wake of a mass-shooting in...
Goshen officials hold press conference on weekend’s violent crime

Latest News

John Lowe II
Warsaw pastor admits adultery; woman says she was a teen
The event is held on the last Thursday of each month through October, and May’s theme is ‘Play...
Elkhart ArtWalk returns Thursday
DATE CHANGE: ‘Military Appreciation Day’ at Chick-fil-A pushed back to June 1
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Showers and Thunderstorms for the Next Few Days