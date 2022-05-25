2 dead after 2 separate shootings in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after two separate shootings Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart.

Police were called just after 12:35 p.m. to the 2900 block of Pleasant Plain Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was treated on scene by medics, but she was pronounced deceased.

Within minutes, police say another call came in at the KFC restaurant in the 2700 block of S. Main Street regarding a male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating both scenes. It is currently unknown whether these shootings are connected to each other.

