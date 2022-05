BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Starting Wednesday, May 25, Walton Road Bridge over the St. Joseph River in Buchanan Township will be closed.

Crews will be making improvements to the bridge.

A detour is set up from Walton Road to U.S. 31 to Niles-Buchanan Road.

Work should be done by the end of August.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.