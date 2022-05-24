Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South Bend closed

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South Bend is closed while crews replace a water valve.

The closure is from LaSalle Avenue to Madison Street. The street is expected to reopen Friday, May 27. However, you can still access the businesses in that area.

There’s a detour available by taking Main Street via LaSalle Avenue or the Marion Street roundabout.

