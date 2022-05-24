Suspect arraigned after crashing into bank in St. Joseph

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The suspect who crashed his vehicle into a bank in St. Joseph this past Friday has been arraigned.

Therron Perry, 32, was arraigned Monday on multiple charges. Authorities in Berrien County say it all started when they tried to stop the car for an ornament hanging from the rearview mirror at a gas station, but Perry took off.

Troopers say they decided not to chase Perry after confirming he had a federal probation violation warrant and bench warrant out for his arrest.

Perry later crashed into a car, then lost control and crashed into Flagstar Bank on Niles Avenue.

Press Release from Michigan State Police:

Last Friday, May 20, around 3:00 p.m. Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on a traffic violation (obstruction to view – ornament hanging from rearview mirror) at the Shell gas station on Niles Ave in St. Joseph Twp. Troopers also recognized the vehicle, a Tan Mercury SUV, and the driver from a briefing report that showed this driver possessed an outstanding federal probation violation warrant and a Berrien County bench warrant.

When troopers attempted to contact the driver following the stop, the driver fled the gas station at a high rate of speed. After confirming the identity of the driver, troopers decided not to chase the vehicle but did request an area broadcast alert and followed the path taken by the driver.

Other patrol units observed the suspect vehicle headed southbound on M-63/Niles Ave crash into a second vehicle attempting to enter the parking lot of Dairy Queen in the city of St. Joseph. The impact of that crash caused the suspect vehicle to lose control, run off the roadway right, and crash into the Flagstar Bank causing damage. No injuries were reported by the driver of the second vehicle, Flagstar employees or its customers because of the crashes.

Following the crash, the suspect fled on foot but after a short foot chase he surrendered to the command of the troopers and arrested without incident.

The driver was identified as Therron Darrell Perry, 32-years-old, from Benton Harbor. Perry was lodged at the Berrien County Jail following medical clearance. He was arranged yesterday, May 24, on three counts of felony resisting & obstructing, fleeing & eluding, reckless driving, and failure to stop following a crash.

He was previously wanted on two separate warrants – a bench warrant for failure to appear on carrying concealed weapons charge out of Berrien County and a US Marshall probation violation warrant.

This complainant has been closed as no further investigation is needed.

