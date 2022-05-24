Advertisement

Seward Johnson sculptures return to Elkhart County

Quilt Gardens celebrates 15 years
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Quilt Gardens along Heritage Trail in Elkhart County return once again. But this year marks the 15th anniversary of the Quilt Gardens.

In celebration, the famous Seward Johnson sculptures will be installed throughout the county.

You can view and interact with the life-like sculptures created by the famous artist.

“We hope it’s an adventure and just have a great time in all of our cities and towns,” said Sonya Nash, the Quilt Gardens project manager.

In addition to the Quilt Gardens and Seward Johnson sculptures, more than 20 pieces of artwork created by local and regional artists are on display at various locations.

To learn more and to view locations of the art, click here.

