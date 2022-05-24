Advertisement

Police ID suspect in fatal New York City subway shooting

The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, who is wanted in...
The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on a NYC subway.(NYPD)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police on Tuesday identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a passenger aboard a moving New York City subway train.

The NYPD says Andrew Abdullah is wanted in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, who was shot and killed late Sunday morning aboard a Q train near the Canal Street station in Manhattan.

The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Abdullah and asked the public for help finding him.

Court records show Abdullah has two open criminal cases in New York City, one in Brooklyn stemming from an April 24 vehicle theft and the other for an alleged assault in Manhattan in 2020.

Messages seeking comment were left with lawyers representing him in those cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor John Lowe
Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirms investigation into Warsaw pastor
Neighbors were shocked that a shooting could happen so close to home.
Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Goshen
City of Goshen
Goshen officials to hold press conference after deadly weekend shooting
Edinburgh, Indiana, storm damage Saturday, May 21, 2022
NWS: Three tornadoes touched down in Indiana Saturday
William Merriweather
St. Joseph County homicide suspect dies

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Trial opens for Army reservist charged with storming Capitol
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
Pelosi pushes back on archbishop who denies her Communion
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer...
Ask the Doctor: Muscle soreness, spider veins, collagen
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer...
Ask the Doctor: Muscle soreness, spider veins, collagen
Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
Atlantic hurricane season will be busy, NOAA predicts