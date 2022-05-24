Advertisement

One School at a Time: Marquette Montessori wins Martin’s grant

By Tricia Sloma
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Marquette Montessori is a South Bend school with around 400 students.

2nd grader Bryce Williams wants to be a scientist someday.

“I want to learn how to be. How to make things,” said Bryce.

Indiana Wiesinger wants to develop video games.

“There’s this video game I really like, it’s called Minecraft,” said Indiana.

Bryce, Indiana and the rest of the kids at Marquette go through a lot of school supplies.

“Pencils. Coloring pencils. Notebooks,” said Bryce.

“Erasers, rulers, stuff like that,” added Indiana.

“As a Montessori school, we have a lot of materials that are very specific to what our children are learning and doing in the classroom,” said Amy Nussbaum, Marquette Montessori Head of School.

And that’s why a lot of teachers end up buying their own supplies…

“As teachers we want to run out and help our kids. And just buy it, but after a while, we just can’t afford it all the time,” said principal Matt Emery.

A solution? The Marquette Montessori PTO developed a grant program to help teachers pay for those extra expenses.

“Just stuff that I wouldn’t normally think about that really does aid in the day to day of making kids successful in the classroom,” said PTO president, Nikki Hammond.

The Martin’s money will help the PTO fund their program, giving a nice boost to their fundraising goals.

“We feel like we’ve done a really good job if we raise a hundred buck so to raise a thousand dollars -it’s just such a blessing. We just don’t see that kind of money come in,” said Hammond.

It’s a welcome boost for South Bend’s future.

“We want to be the best school in South Bend,” said Emery. “We want to provide our children with the best here. And that’s in all facets -extracurricular activities, academic activities. We want the best for our kids.”

Click here to nominate your school for the 2022-2023 school year, One School at a Time grant from Martin’s Super Markets. One School at a Time - Nominate Your School (wndu.com)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor John Lowe
Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirms investigation into Warsaw pastor
Neighbors were shocked that a shooting could happen so close to home.
Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Goshen
City of Goshen
Goshen officials to hold press conference after deadly weekend shooting
A Meijer grocery store
Meijer issues statement after customers report duplicate charges
Edinburgh, Indiana, storm damage Saturday, May 21, 2022
NWS: Three tornadoes touched down in Indiana Saturday

Latest News

Concord Intermediate won a Martin's Supermarkets Grant for $1,000 to help make their playground...
One School at a Time: Concord Intermediate wins Martin’s grant
The money from Martin’s will fund new equipment at Elm Road Elementary.
One School at a Time: Elm Road Elementary Robotics Team wins Martin’s grant
Since 1982, area Catholic school students have raised 11.6 million dollars for the "You Can...
Luncheon celebrates 40 years of fundraising program led by local Catholic students & staff
At Michiana Christian Academy in South Bend, the school library will grow to include more books...
One School at a Time: Michiana Christian Academy wins Martin’s $1,000 grant