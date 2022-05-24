Meijer issues statement after customers report duplicate charges

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’ve shopped at Meijer recently, you may want to review your card statements.

A Meijer official released a statement on the matter.

“During the weekend, we had sporadic issues with the credit/debit purchases at some of our stores, which caused delays in processing time, and in some cases, more than one charge for the same amount.”

Our understanding is numerous retailers were affected.

In most cases, the financial institutions will quickly cancel out the duplicate charges. If any customer has an issue, they should alert their financial institution, which should be able to quickly take care of the problem.

