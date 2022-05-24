Local marching bands team up for ‘Indy 500 Parade′

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In less than a week, all eyes will be on the Hoosier state and the Circle City for the Indianapolis 500.

Some of our local high school bands teamed up for a big performance ahead of the race.

All nine band programs in Marshall and Starke counties merged to form a massive, 350-member ensemble called the “All-Marshall/Starke Bi-County Marching Band.”

They joined forces to perform in the televised Indy 500 Parade on Saturday.

“Earlier tonight we asked how many of them marched in a nationally televised parade and only a few hands went up,” said Bryan Ames, the band director at Plymouth High School.

On Monday night, they rehearsed and got ready for their big moment.

“I think it’s amazing that all of the local schools, the All-Marshall County band gets to perform, we get to make friends and it’s just going to be a great time,” said Addison Cox, a student at Laville Junior Senior High School.

The band programs come from Plymouth, Laville, Bremen, Triton, Argos, Culver, Knox, North Judson, and Oregon-Davis.

