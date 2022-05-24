Advertisement

KitchenAid celebrity chefs visit Benton Harbor High School

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Some celebrity chefs were at Benton Harbor High School on Tuesday!

Chris Covelli and Brett Wagner shared some culinary skills with students. This comes ahead of their appearance at the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores Golf Club.

The tournament starts Thursday. For a list of community events surrounding the tournament, click here!

