Indiana lawmakers enact trans sports ban with veto override

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Indiana have voted to override the GOP governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports and join more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws.

State senators voted 32-15 Tuesday favor of overriding Gov. Eric Holcomb following the same action by the House earlier in the day. Holcomb said the bill didn’t provide for “fairness in K-12 sports” when he unexpectedly vetoed it in March.

The American Civil Liberties Union intends to file a lawsuit against what it called “hateful legislation” in hopes of blocking it from taking effect on July 1. Supporters maintain the ban is needed to protect the integrity of girls sports.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Republican-dominated Indiana House has voted to override the GOP governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports.

Tuesday’s 67-28 vote sets up a state Senate vote that would have Indiana join more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws. The House voted in favor of overriding Gov. Eric Holcomb, who said the bill didn’t provide for “fairness in K-12 sports” when he unexpectedly vetoed it in March.

The state Senate is expected to vote later Tuesday on the override. Bill sponsors maintain it is needed to protect the integrity of female sports but have pointed out no instances in the state of girls being outperformed by transgender athletes.

