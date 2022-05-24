Goshen officials hold press conference on weekend’s violent crime

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, city officials held a press conference to discuss what happened during the Saturday night incident that left two people dead and three others severely injured.

City officials used the time to ask the public to stop spreading rumors on social media, adding it causes more pain for the family.

The officials went on to say that the incident was not gang related, though they would not share many other details as it’s still an ongoing investigation.

“The news of this horrific shooting has devastated families and our community, it’s hit us all hard,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said.

“I have seen a few things that have been posted publicly that I want to clear up, one was stating that this had to do with gang activity. There is no indication of gang activity,” said Goshen Police Chief Jose Miller.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police were dispatched to Rosemare Ct.

When they arrived, they found the Arellano-Rios siblings with serious injuries. Two were airlifted, and another was sent to a trauma center. One, who was identified as Richard, died on scene.

Officials said the shooter, 20-year-old David Varela Morales, went to Goshen General Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

They would not specify how the shooter died. City officials then commented on the escalating violence in the city.

“This year, so far since December 31, we have had 19 acts of gun violence, 5 injuries, 4 deaths, 3 adults arrested, 4 juveniles arrested, 5 residents shot at, 3 incidents of vehicles being shot at,” Chief Miller said.

“As a community, we need to support our police and public safety network. We also need to come together to create a support system to help those in the most need when it comes to behavioral and mental health crises,” Mayor Stutsman said.

The city has set aside $900,000 dollars to help develop new programs within the mental health area. And hired a new mental health and behavioral health coordinator.

“We have also taken an additional $300,000 to help serve several nonprofit organizations in our area in an effort to, again, boost resources who have those needs,” Stutsman concluded.

They say this is a community issue which is why they are asking people to come together to provide resources and outreach to youth.

The police chief went on to say a lot of shooting the city are targeted.

In the meantime, officers did respond to a call in that general area the night before, but no reports were taken due to the nature of the call.

