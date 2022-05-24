First Alert Forecast: Mostly Sunny Tuesday, Showers and Storms Return Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Mostly sunny early with clouds increasing later in the evening. Temperatures will rise throughout the day to near 70 across the area. A light breeze will persist throughout the day. High of 70 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing as our next chance of rain moves our way. It will remain mostly dry overnight. A bit breezy by morning. Low of 59 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers moving in during the morning. A very unsettled day will feature showers and some thunderstorms. It remains damp into the evening. Breezy at times. High of 75 degrees. Winds SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Another day with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the first part of the day. Som sunshine will be likely during the afternoon. Highs will remain in the lower 70s. High of 73 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph

LONG RANGE: The Memorial Day weekend will be mostly dry and bright! There is the chance of a few thunderstorms passing on Friday and a slight chance by the end of the long weekend. Otherwise, it will be warm, humid and mostly sunny. The weekend will be great for cookouts and golf as long as you stay cool! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast as we approach the beginning to summer for Michiana!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, May 23rd, 2022

Monday’s High: 67

Monday’s Low: 40

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.