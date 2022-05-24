Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Mostly Sunny Tuesday, Showers and Storms Return Wednesday

Sunshine will bring temperatures back near 70 degrees as we await another chance for showers and storms through the second half of the week. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Mostly sunny early with clouds increasing later in the evening. Temperatures will rise throughout the day to near 70 across the area. A light breeze will persist throughout the day. High of 70 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing as our next chance of rain moves our way. It will remain mostly dry overnight. A bit breezy by morning. Low of 59 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers moving in during the morning. A very unsettled day will feature showers and some thunderstorms. It remains damp into the evening. Breezy at times. High of 75 degrees. Winds SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Another day with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the first part of the day. Som sunshine will be likely during the afternoon. Highs will remain in the lower 70s. High of 73 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph

LONG RANGE: The Memorial Day weekend will be mostly dry and bright! There is the chance of a few thunderstorms passing on Friday and a slight chance by the end of the long weekend. Otherwise, it will be warm, humid and mostly sunny. The weekend will be great for cookouts and golf as long as you stay cool! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast as we approach the beginning to summer for Michiana!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, May 23rd, 2022

Monday’s High: 67

Monday’s Low: 40

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor John Lowe
Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirms investigation into Warsaw pastor
Neighbors were shocked that a shooting could happen so close to home.
Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Goshen
City of Goshen
Goshen officials to hold press conference after deadly weekend shooting
Police are investigating a shooting on the south side of Goshen involving multiple victims....
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Goshen shooting
Edinburgh, Indiana, storm damage Saturday, May 21, 2022
NWS: Three tornadoes touched down in Indiana Saturday

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Tuesday; Rain and thunderstorms by Wednesday
Edinburgh, Indiana, storm damage Saturday, May 21, 2022
NWS: Three tornadoes touched down in Indiana Saturday
A cool night ahead before warmer weather returns
Chilly night ahead for Michiana but warmer temps are ahead!
Cool but pleasant day for Michiana with a mix of sun and clouds
Cool but pleasant Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds