Advertisement

Elkhart Farmers Market returns this weekend

The Elkhart Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
The Elkhart Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Farmers Market is back for another season!

The first market will be held this Saturday at Kardzhali Park next to the NIBCO Water and Ice Park.

It runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday through September, rain or shine.

The Elkhart Farmers Market allows shoppers to have access to locally grown, farm-fresh produce as well as plants, baked goods, handcrafted items, and more.

“By visiting the Elkhart Farmers Market, you support our local farmers as well as businesses and community members,” Event Coordinator Sherry Krask said.

For those interested in more information, please contact Elkhart Parks and Recreation at 574-295-727 or via email at city.parks@coei.org.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor John Lowe
Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirms investigation into Warsaw pastor
Neighbors were shocked that a shooting could happen so close to home.
Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Goshen
City of Goshen
Goshen officials to hold press conference after deadly weekend shooting
A Meijer grocery store
Meijer issues statement after customers report duplicate charges
Edinburgh, Indiana, storm damage Saturday, May 21, 2022
NWS: Three tornadoes touched down in Indiana Saturday

Latest News

Crews will be making improvements to the bridge.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Walton Road Bridge in Buchanan Township closing for repairs
The closure is from LaSalle Avenue to Madison Street.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South Bend closed
Medical Moment: How deep space radiation affects astronauts.
Medical Moment: How deep space radiation affects astronauts
Approximately 1,250 households have had lead service lines replaced.
Lead pipe replacement project near halfway mark in Benton Harbor