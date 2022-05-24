Elkhart Farmers Market returns this weekend

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Farmers Market is back for another season!

The first market will be held this Saturday at Kardzhali Park next to the NIBCO Water and Ice Park.

It runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday through September, rain or shine.

The Elkhart Farmers Market allows shoppers to have access to locally grown, farm-fresh produce as well as plants, baked goods, handcrafted items, and more.

“By visiting the Elkhart Farmers Market, you support our local farmers as well as businesses and community members,” Event Coordinator Sherry Krask said.

For those interested in more information, please contact Elkhart Parks and Recreation at 574-295-727 or via email at city.parks@coei.org.

