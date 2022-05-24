Donations declining at local food pantries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) – From too much to too little. As shortages of everyday items and inflation hits store shelves across the country, some of the shelves at local pantries are getting emptier than usual.

Marijo Martinec, Executive Director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, says that the supply of food items that they supply to local pantries is declining from just two years ago when supply was extremely high.

“Throughout the pandemic federal government and donors, you know, businesses, organizations, individuals, they really stepped up to the plate and helped us,” said Martinec. “The need is continuing. We’re seeing an increase in the number of people that are going to food pantries right now. But there is a decrease in the supply.”

She says that while inflation plays a significant part in the shortages, volunteers are a big part in keeping operations running.

According to the bank’s website, about 30 volunteers are needed daily to help sort through items.

David Cramer, Teaching Pastor at Keller Park Church says that they’ve seen a noticeable decline in the amount of items they can get at the bank.

“When we can’t get food to fill a box or to create a hot meal, we end up supplementing that by just doing a big grocery store run,” said Cramer. “That can kind of increase the cost of supplying the food when you’re buying it at retail instead of the other kinds of outlets that might be available.”

Oftentimes churchgoers have been pitching in to close the gap by donating their own items.

“It’s kind of in our DNA that we’re here for the neighborhood, ‘’ says Cramer. “The congregation is just great at stepping up when there’s need.”

If you’re looking to lend a hand, the food bank recently had a food drive that brought in boxes full of items.

Volunteers are needed to sort through those donated items. There are also other ways of helping out such as donating non-perishable food items to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

There’s also monetary donations that can be made through the bank’s website.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.