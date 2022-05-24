Ask the Doctor: Muscle soreness, spider veins, collagen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Jacob): “Is there anything I can do to help relieve muscle soreness after working out?”

DR. BOB : Firstly, it is a good thing that you are sore. This means that you are exercising and staying active which is a very good thing. I have a few thoughts on what might help.

It is important to have a warmup and cool down period. A good rule of thumb for warm up is to do the exercise that you are going to do, but at a slower and intense pace. So, if you are planning to run, then walk for 5-10 minutes. If you are planning to weight lift, do the same lifts but with lower weight and more reps.

For cool down, do another period of 5-10 minutes of walking. I would also recommend increasing the intensity of the workout gradually. Any time you are changing your activity in a drastic way, you are much more likely to get sore.

Stretching is a bit controversial, as studies have not consistently shown that it reduces injuries. But people often feel better if they stretch. So, I would recommend stretching at the end of your cool down.

Question #2 (from Kenzie): “I’m 30 and I’m already getting spider veins on my legs. Why is it happening so young, and can I do anything to stop them from spreading?”

DR. BOB : Varicose or spider veins are a very common problem especially as we age.

For most people, they are just a cosmetic problem. But for some people, they can cause discomfort or complications.

There are a few risk factors for varicose veins. Women are at a higher risk. Increasing age and being overweight are also risk factors.

You can try to prevent varicose veins by maintaining a normal weight and exercising regularly, changing your position regularly, and making sure you don’t sit or stand for prolonged periods.

Try to keep your legs elevated when you are sitting or lying down.

Question #3 (from Jen): “Do you recommend taking collagen every day as a supplement?”

DR. BOB : I do not recommend taking collagen.

Collagen is a protein produced by our bodies that is involved in many connective tissues, including the skin and hair.

Many people take collagen supplements made from the connective tissue and bones of various with the hope of improving skin or hair quality or helping with joint pain. All proteins are made of building blocks called amino acids.

When you consume a collagen supplement the body breaks it down just like it breaks down the other proteins we eat in our diet. The body then uses the amino acids to make whatever proteins it wants to.

Taking a collagen supplement does not cause the body to make more collagen. The studies that have been done on collagen do not suggest any substantial benefit.

If you want to improve skin and hair quality, it is more important to eat a diet rich with fruits, vegetables, and healthy proteins. Avoid excessive sun exposure and nicotine.

