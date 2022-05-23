Advertisement

Where’s the baby formula shipment headed?

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
INDIANA (WNDU) - The saga of empty shelves continues while the latest batch of imported baby formula is heading to children with cow’s milk protein allergies.

The White House said the Nestle Alfamino formula flown from Germany to Indianapolis will be divided among hospitals, pharmacies, and doctors’ offices. But first, the 132 pallets are undergoing standard quality control checks.

“This formula, there weren’t any special handling requirements around it. They just need us to take it and run it through our network and distribute it on that ‘absolutely positively’ basis that our FedEx Express network was designed for,” explained Richard Smith, president & CEO-elect of FedEx.

St. Joseph County Health Department and Beacon Health System told 16 News Now they aren’t receiving a portion of the German shipment.

Relief, though, could be coming to families who participate in government-assistance programs such as WIC. A bill just approved by Congress would waive certain requirements, allowing WIC participants to buy whatever formula brand is available amid extenuating circumstances. That bill is now in the hands of President Biden for approval.

NBC’s Jo Ling Kent asked Smith about the lifespan of the emergency formula distribution.

“As long as it takes, but our understanding is up until the production capacity has caught up, right, and we get the capacity back up. So we are thinking a matter of weeks, not months,” he said.

To lessen the shortage, the FDA also just eased some requirements for imported baby formula.

In the coming days, U.S. regulators and Abbott Nutrition may reopen its plant in Sturgis, Michigan, but the product won’t be ready for delivery for a couple of months.

