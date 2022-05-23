Advertisement

St. Joseph County homicide suspect dies

William Merriweather
William Merriweather(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department says a homicide suspect has died.

William Dean Merriweather, 51, had been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Marina Erp, 52, back in April.

A heart condition forced Merriweather to be hospitalized shortly after arrest, but he was let out and formally booked. Police say his condition worsened and he was taken back to the hospital last Thursday, May 19.

Police say Merriweather died shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday.

The department is following protocol and has contacted Indiana State Police to investigate Merriweather’s death.

