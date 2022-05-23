South Shore Line updates schedule for Memorial Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Shore line will operate a weekend/holiday train schedule on Monday, May 30.

South Shore ticket offices will also observe holiday hours with our local ticket offices closed.

Administrative offices in Chesterton and Michigan City will also be closed on Memorial Day.

The South Bend Airport ticket office will also close leading up to Memorial Day on May 27, and 29.

