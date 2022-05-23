Advertisement

Rebuilding Our Streets initiative off to a rolling start

By Matt Gotsch
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mayor James Mueller, South Bend City Council, and the Department of Public Works are highlighting the city’s ‘Rebuilding Our Streets’ initiative.

There are only two seasons in Indiana, Winter and Construction, and Construction season is officially underway as paving crews are working hard to repair South Bend’s roads.

“We know some of our neighborhood streets, especially those that we’ve addressed the first two years, haven’t been touched in many decades,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

This is the second year of the $25+ million-dollar project to fix and repair city streets.

“Pretty much in every neighborhood I knocked on doors in is, ‘can you do something about our streets?’ And unfortunately, other funding sources haven’t kept up with the needs to maintain our streets, so this was a top priority of mine and council members.”

The City of South Bend has over 1,200 lane miles, and around 10% will be worked on this year, including 60 miles of complete repaving.

Many of the streets scheduled to be repaired have not been worked on for many decades.

“We’re doing a lot more paving than we do in a typical year. I appreciate the Mayor and Council supporting this, as well as the Redevelopment Commission, because these are streets that are badly needed to be redone. And so, having the additional funding to hit... these residential streets are in bad shape. It’s huge because the need is there,” said South Bend Public Works Executive Director Eric Horvath.

Over 115 streets are scheduled for resurfacing, reconstruction, or repairs this year.

“We just want to thank the leadership and the engineering. One of the biggest concerns we have is with residents and the street conditions. So, I’m excited to see that we’re actually starting paving season. Things will be getting better. Roads are going to get the attention that they need, and that helps bring the quality of life of our residents up in a great way,” said South Bend 1st District Councilman Pastor Canneth Lee

The city also announced some additional streets, and South Bend provides a full list of the streets that will be paved this year.

